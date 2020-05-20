Ivorian firm offers over CFA1 billion to Covid-19 war chest

The Pierre Fahkoury Operators Group (PFO), one of the leaders in construction and public works sector in Cote d’Ivoire, has donated to the Ivorian state items worth CFA1.1 billion to help the country fight the coronavirus, reports from Abidjan on Wednesday suggests.The donation, which includes 10 pick-up trucks, 9,000 surgeons’ gowns, 40,000 medical aprons, 200 medical beds, 19,000 blue charlottes, two respirators, as well as face masks among others, and a cheque for CFA200 million, is aimed at helping the Ivorian authorities to “reduce the impact” of the disease on vulnerable populations.

The minister in charge of the Coordination of Major Projects, Claude Isaac Dé who received the donation in the presence of his colleague from the Economy and Finance, Adama Coulibaly, expressed the gratitude of the Ivorian government to the donor, commending its participation in the construction of infrastructure against Covid-19.

“The originality of this gesture is that it takes into account the issues of mobility in the local screening centres, and makes them functional by providing an suitable working environment for medical staff,” Mr. Dé said.

“It is a gesture that marks us to the highest degree and reminds us of the importance of solidarity in this period of crisis where our country needs the contribution of all its sons. Your company is known for the quality of its work and here again you show that you are a true partner of the state,” Minister of Economy and Finance, Adama Coulibaly added.

The managing director of the PFO Africa Group, Clyde Fakhoury maintained that the “disaster scenario” in relation to this pandemic “is not on the agenda” in Cote d’Ivoire “thanks to the work” of Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.

“It is our duty to collect useful donations for the government to deal with Covid-19…Our only power is to help our economy,” Fakhoury said.

To date, Cote d’Ivoire has recorded 2,119 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 1,040 recoveries and 28 deaths.