Ivorian government denies intimidating Opposition

General Vagondo Diomande, Minister of Security and Civil Protection, on Tuesday, argued in Abidjan that patrols targeting areas where opposition leaders reside were only intended to “disperse illegal gatherings.”Accused of trying to silence the radical opposition, the government rejects this hypothesis. In fact, General Vagondo Diomande recalled that “an interministerial decree prohibits public gatherings and street demonstrations.” He was speaking on the sidelines of a government statement on the socio-political situation in Cote d’Ivoire.

Besides, General Diomande insisted that “it is important to strengthen security and ensure that surprises do not occur” given that “the opposition platform is about to establish a transitional body.”

Vagondo Diomande, who concurrently holds the position of interim Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, said that the “situation (is) serious,” considering the establishment by the opposition of a National Transition Council (CNT).

For his part, Henri Konan Bedie deplored the attitude of the security forces: “My residence was attacked (Monday evening) by heavy weapon fire. At the same time, the (houses) of members of the opposition – Assoa Adou, Abdallah Toikeuse Mabri and Pascal Affi N’Guessan – were also attacked,” the former head of state tweeted.