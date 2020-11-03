Ivorian government takes Opposition to justice

The government, reacting to the establishment of a National Transitional Council (CNT) by the Ivorian opposition, announced on Tuesday that it has submitted this case to the public prosecutor at the Abidjan Court of First Instance.The ruling majority, through Sansan Kambile, the Keeper of the Seals and Minister of Justice and Human Rights, condemned “with the greatest firmness this act of sedition.” Indeed, the opposition engaged in the October 31 presidential election declared “the vacancy of power” before creating on Monday, November 2, a National Transitional Council (CNT) headed by Henri Konan Bedie. The latter is expected to set up, “in the next few hours,” a transitional government.

For Alassane Ouattara’s side, these are “acts of attack and conspiracy against the authority of the State and the integrity of the national territory.” As a result, the government wants “the perpetrators and accomplices of these offenses to be brought to justice.”

According to the provisional results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), Alassane Ouattara, the leader of the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) was re-elected for a third term with 94.27 percent of the votes.

Independent candidate, Kouadio Konan Bertin (KKB), Henri Konan Bedie of the Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (PDCI) and Pascal Affi N’Guessan of the Ivoirian Popular Front (FPI) obtained respectively 1.99 percent, 1.66 percent and 0.99 percent of valid votes cast.