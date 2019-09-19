Ivorian health budget up fourfold

The budget allocated to the health sector by the Ivorian state jumped from CFA105 billion in 2011 to CFA415 billion in 2018, representing a 200-percent increase.Eugene Aka Aouele, the Ivorian Minister of Health and Public Hygiene made the announcement Thursday in Abidjan, during the eighth edition of “Les rendez-vous du gouvernement,” a platform for exchanges between Ivorian government members and reporters.

During these interactions with the media, Mr. Aouele presented the health situation of Cote d’Ivoire from 2011 to 2019, and the results obtained by his ministry.

“In terms of health financing, from 2011 to 2018, the State budget allocated to the health sector has increased from 105 billion to 415 billion CFA francs, representing an increase of 200 percent,” Dr. Aouele said, reviewing the major achievements of his department.

Among these progress, he cited several reforms that have been implemented, including that of the pharmaceutical sector and the hospital system.

“We are planning the construction of a University Teaching Hospital (CHU) in Abobo station and the construction and equipping of the national center for radiotherapy and medical oncology in Grand Bassam,” the minister disclosed among other proposed undertakings by his ministry.

“Our vision is to make Cote d’Ivoire a country where every Ivorian will have access to quality health care in his very region,” he concluded.