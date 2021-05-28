International › APA

Ivorian journalist Amadou Doukoure dies

Published on 28.05.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

Ivorian journalist Doukoure Amadou died on Friday in Abidjan, APA learned from sources in the country’s economic capital.Doucoure, a former news director of Cote d’Ivoire’s main public broadcaster RTI died after a long illness.

 

