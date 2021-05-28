Ivorian journalist Amadou Doukoure dies

Ivorian journalist Doukoure Amadou died on Friday in Abidjan, APA learned from sources in the country’s economic capital.Doucoure, a former news director of Cote d’Ivoire’s main public broadcaster RTI died after a long illness.
