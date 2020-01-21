Ivorian journalist Lebry Leon Francis dies in Paris

The Ivorian reporter-writer Lebry Leon Francis died in Paris in France of a protracted illness, relatives of the departed told APA on Tuesday.Former Director General of the state-owned daily, Fraternite Matin, Mr. Lebry was one of the benchmarks of this newspaper where he served for several decades. Also a writer and biographer, he is the author of several books, including “Lougah, coulisses d’un artiste” (Lougah, behind the scenes of an artist), “La Cote d’Ivoire et le Vatican, 40 ans d’amitie” (Cote d’Ivoire Coast and the Vatican, 40 years of friendship) and “Cardinal Jean-Pierre Kutwa, miraculé et cardinal” (Cardinal Jean-Pierre Kutwa, a miraculous survivor and cardinal).

A high-quality journalist, Mr. Lebry was named best journalist for the Ivorian print press in 2006, a distinction which was awarded him during the 9th edition of the “Ebony Prize” organized by the National Union of Journalists of Cote d’Ivoire (UNJCI).