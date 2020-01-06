Ivorian leader announces constitutional reform

The president of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara on Monday in Abidjan announced constitutional reform in the first quarter of 2020, declaring that it is not meant to stifle any Ivorian nursing presidential ambition.“During the first quarter of this year, I will propose to parliament amendments to the constitution of the Third Republic to make it more coherent and take into account the comments I have received since then from the drafting committee of the constitution,” said Mr. Ouattara as he received officials of state institutions who came to present their New Year greetings at the presidential palace in Abidjan.

“I would like to reassure everyone that I’m not stalling anyone. As I said, anyone can be a candidate. I have just turned 78, so I do not intend to exclude anyone, including myself,” the Ivorian leader said, noting that in 2020, institutional reforms will continue.

Speaking on behalf of officials of state institutions present, the Vice-President of the Ivorian Senate Sako Fadiga said: “we want the 2020 presidential election to be inclusive, peaceful and consensual.”