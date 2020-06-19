International › APA

Ivorian leader appoints three officials to constitutional council

Published on 19.06.2020 at 02h21 by APA News

Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara on Thursday appointed three new councillors to the Constitutional Council for a six-year term from September 1, the presidency announced in a statement.The appointees include teacher-researcher Assata Koné Silué, senior magistrate Rosalie Kouamé Kindoh Zalo and lawyer Mamadou Samassi.

 According to Article 128 of the Ivorian constitution, the Constitutional Council is composed of a president, former presidents of the Republic, unless expressly renounced by them, and six councillors. 

Three of the councillors are appointed by the President of the Republic, two by the President of the National Assembly and one by the head of the Senate.

