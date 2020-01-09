Ivorian leader convenes talks to finalise Electoral Code

Ivorian president, Alassane Ouattara, on Wednesday instructed his Prime Minister to open talks with political parties and civil society groups later this month to “finalise work on the Electoral Code”.The call was made during the first cabinet meeting of 2020.

After his New Year’s eve address, the Ivorian leader has set the stage for government action.

He asked the head of government to “continue discussions with political parties and civil society, during this month of January, in order to finalise the work on the heart of the electoral process, namely the Electoral Code.”

He hoped that this would be “in line with the discussions that led to the establishment of the new Independent Electoral Commission.”

In addition, he said “this dialogue should be open and inclusive with a view to providing the country with an adequate Electoral Code.”

For him, “Ivorian democracy must emerge strengthened from this process because we must definitively turn the page on post-electoral crises.”

He also asked members of the government to be “regularly on the ground to work to preserve peace and social cohesion.”

Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who is in charge of the budget and the State portfolio, said: “In accordance with your instructions, the government will therefore open dialogue with political parties and civil society this January on the Electoral Code that will govern the upcoming elections”.

The electoral cycle in which the country has been operating since 2015 should, according to the Ivorian Prime Minister, be further strengthened in order to “banish once and for all” from political life the spectre of electoral violence in Cote d’Ivoire, which experienced a serious post-electoral crisis from 2010 to 2011.

“I also call on you to pursue reforms in governance, public finance management, improvement of the business climate, infrastructure development and human capital,” the Ivorian president added.

He called on the government to “preserve macroeconomic stability and the major balances of public finances while pursuing the social progress which the people aspire, before adding: “I therefore expect each and every one of you to take action and achieve results in strict compliance with the financial programming.”

The opposition is still calling for a consensual Independent Electoral Commission despite the reform of the institution.

It remains to be seen whether it will be in line with the call by the president to participate in the implementation of the new Electoral Code, as one of his demands.