Ivorian leader in mild cabinet, gov’t reshuffle

Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara on Monday, made a mild reshuffling of his cabinet and government led by Hamed Bakayoko, who was named Prime Minister on July 30, 2020 following the death of his predecessor Amadou Gon Coulibaly.On the proposal of Mr. Hamed Bakayoko, the Ivorian leader signed a decree appointing Moussa Sanogo as Minister of Budget and State Portfolio, and Mr. Emmanuel Essis Esmel as Minister of Private Investment Promotion.

Previously, the portfolios of Mr. Emmanuel Esmel Essis, Minister of Private Investment Promotion and that of Mr. Moussa Sanogo, Minister of Budget and State Portfolio, were attached to the Prime Minister.

As for Claude Isaac De, Minister to the Prime Minister, responsible for the Coordination of Major Projects, he joined the Office of the President, where he had just been appointed Minister, Deputy Permanent Secretary, in charge of the Coordination of Major Projects.

Patrick Achi, previously Minister, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, has been promoted as Minister of State, Permanent Secretary.

Mr. Fidele Sarassoro, who held the post of Chief of Presidential Staff, is appointed Minister and Chief of Presidential Staff.

The other ministers at the Presidency of the Republic have been maintained in their respective functions, as have the other ministers and secretaries of state in the Ivorian government, the decree said.