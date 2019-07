Published on 24.07.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

Ivorian leader Alassane Ouattara has granted a presidential pardon to some 3,000 ordinary detainees, government spokesman Sidi Touré announced after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.Mr. Touré said that the Justice and Human Rights Minister is working on a draft decree granting a presidential clemency to the detainees.

The clemency comes a week before the country’s 59th independence anniversary, scheduled for August 7.

The festivities are planned in Treichville, south Abidjan.