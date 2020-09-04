Ivorian local electoral commissions to be launched on September 15

The Ivorian local electoral commissions and the election of their members at regional, departmental, sub-prefectural and communal level will be held across the country on September 15, the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) told APA on Thursday.

“Consequently, the CEI invited political parties and groups and the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization to propose or confirm, with its permanent secretariat, the list of their representatives in the local electoral commissions as well as those abroad, no later than September 10, 2020.

At the end of July, the Ivorian government agreed to re-constitute local commissions by the CEI as prescribed by the judgment of July 15, 2020 of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in the case known as Suy Bi Gohore Emile and others, against the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire.

The Ivorian opposition had previously taken advantage of this African arbitration after feeling aggrieved that the CEI was biased in favor of the ruling coalition.