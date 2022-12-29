Ivorian military aviators set up association

This association aims to perpetuate and strengthen the links between those in the military aviation industry in Cote d’Ivoire.The organization was presented on the occasion of the day of tribute to the new retirees of Cote d’Ivoire’s Air Force.

During this send-off ceremony, 20 military officials of the year 2021 and 2022 were honored.

The announcement of the creation of the association of former Air Force of Cote d’Ivoire (4ACI) was made this Friday, December 23 by the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Major General Alfred Koffi, at the air base in Abidjan.

It is expected to promote the sharing of experiences between former members of the institution and those still active. This platform is also intended to be a place of exchange and fraternal communion between those admitted to claim their rights to retirement.

According to Alfred Koffi “it will allow our former members to feel useful, even in retirement.”

He hailed the valiant years of devotion of the new retirees of the Air Force of Cote d’Ivoire, wishing them a happy adventure in their new lease of life.

Brigadier general, Abdoulaye Coulibaly, the sponsor of the event, who gave his guarantee for this alliance, was appointed honorary president.

He was also satisfied to be part of the air force which, he said, is a “good family” in terms of bonding and solidarity.

The spokesman of this cohort of retirees, Colonel Julien Bouabou Assoumou, thanked his peers and the hierarchy for the years of collaboration, as well as for this attention towards them.

“For many of us, it has been more than 30 years of service and we say thank you very much to all for having shared intense moments during these many years. Today we are the center of interest of the entire air force, we are proud of it and express our gratitude to all for this honor,” he said.

Colonel Julien Bouabou Assoumou also invited the new retirees to get closer to the military contingency fund (FPM) in order to take advantage of the benefits as part of their new status.