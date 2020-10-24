Ivorian Minister of Territorial Administration dies

Published on 24.10.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Ivorian Prime Minister, Hamed Bakayoko, on Friday, announced in Abidjan, the “sudden death” of the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, Sidiki Diakite.He was speaking at the start of an electoral rally intended for craft workers.

“I am very sorry to announce the sudden death of Sidiki Diakite, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, who died this afternoon,” said Mr. Hamed Bakayoko, at the Palace of Culture of Treichville, in the south of Abidjan.

He was expected to hold a meeting ahead of the October 31st presidential election.

Mr. Hamed Bakayoko was visibly distraught as he announced the news, paying tribute to Mr. Sidiki Diakite.

He said the deceased was “a great servant of the state, an affable, courteous man, who was also a very close collaborator of President Alassane Ouattara”.

Seeking a controversial third term, Ouattara is the candidate of the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (ruling RHDP) in the upcoming presidential election.

After the announcement of Mr. Sidiki Diakite’s death, the meeting was cancelled.

Only, Ms. Aissatou Cisse, an entrepreneur, released a motion, calling on the crafts sector to elect Ouattara on October 31, 2020.

The Prime Minister did not specify the circumstances of Diakite’s death.