International › APA

Happening now

Ivorian PM calls for peaceful elections

Published on 01.03.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire Hamed Bakayoko, who has been in Paris, France, for the past ten days for medical reasons, on Monday called on candidates for the legislative elections to work for a peaceful campaign and election.”(…) For the legislative elections of March 6, I encourage all candidates to work for a peaceful campaign and elections,” the Ivorian head of government on his official Facebook page.

 

Mr. Bakayoko, whose stay in France had caused much concern in Cote d’Ivoire, thus reacted officially for the first time since his departure.

 

According to the PM’s office, Bakayoko should carry out a series of medical tests and then observe a medical rest before returning to Abidjan.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top