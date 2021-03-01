Ivorian PM calls for peaceful elections

The Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire Hamed Bakayoko, who has been in Paris, France, for the past ten days for medical reasons, on Monday called on candidates for the legislative elections to work for a peaceful campaign and election.”(…) For the legislative elections of March 6, I encourage all candidates to work for a peaceful campaign and elections,” the Ivorian head of government on his official Facebook page.

Mr. Bakayoko, whose stay in France had caused much concern in Cote d’Ivoire, thus reacted officially for the first time since his departure.

According to the PM’s office, Bakayoko should carry out a series of medical tests and then observe a medical rest before returning to Abidjan.