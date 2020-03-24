Ivorian PM self-isolates after being in contact with Covid-19 patient

Ivorian Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly announced on Tuesday that he has being self-isolated after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).“I was recently in contact with a person who has just been declared positive to Covid-19. As a result and in accordance with the precautionary measures in force, I decided to put myself in self-isolation even though showing no symptoms,” the Ivorian PM said on his official Facebook page and in a statement signed by his Chief of Staff Koffi Ahoutou.

He called on all people living in Cote d’Ivoire to respect the measures adopted by the government.

Monday evening, in a solemn address to the nation, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara declared a state of emergency nationwide, with several measures including the establishment of a curfew from 9p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday.

Prior to these measures, the Ivorian government, which has closed all the country’s borders, had announced 13 additional measures to fight against the spread of coronavirus disease.

So far, the health authorities confirmed 25 coronavirus cases in Cote d’Ivoire.