Ivorian police break up opposition protests

Ivorian police on Monday morning dispersed opposition demonstrators in the “Palais” and “Akadjoba” districts of Yopougon, in western Abidjan.A public transport minibus locally called “Gbaka” was burnt, according to a resident.

Protesters erected barricades on the highway, hampering traffic.

Deployed to the scene, personnel of the police cleared the way and dispersed those blamed for vandalism.

The clashes come as part of the call for civil disobedience launched on September 20, 2020 by opposition parties and groups in Cote d’Ivoire, to denounce the October 31, 2020 presidential election.

In the aftermath of the election, the opposition, which said it does not recognize the ballot, created a National Transitional Council, an organ considered as seditious against the authority of the state and the integrity of the territory by the judiciary.

Opposition leaders were arrested, including Affi Nguessan, the president of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI, founded by former president Laurent Gbagbo), and a presidential candidate in the October 31, 2020 election.

The Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) has declared President Alassane Ouattara re-elected with 94.27 percent of the vote.

The country is waiting for the Constitutional Council to proclaim the final results.

The commune of Yopougon, a popular city in the west of Abidjan, is known to be an opposition stronghold.