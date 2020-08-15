Ivorian protests: Police hunt down bus vandals

The Ivorian national police has launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward and volunteer information about the vandalisation of buses in recent days, APA learnt.The police appeals comes after several buses of the public service Abidjan Transport Company (SOTRA) were destroyed in the city during political demonstrations, the General Directorate of the National Police (DGPN) said.

“Following the destruction of SOTRA buses during the recent public order disturbances, the national police is launching an appeal for witnesses to search for the individual in the photo,” the Ivorian police institution said on its official Facebook page.

Last Thursday, SOTRA announced that unidentified individuals vandalized three of its vehicles including two buses and a commercial vehicle in Abidjan.

The supposed acts of vandalism came as Ivorians responded to a call by some political parties and groups to take to the streets against a bid by President Alassane Ouattara to run for another term in October’s elections.