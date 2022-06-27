Cameroon: Ivorian public Tv Signs Partnership with CRTV in Preparation for Afcon 2023 Broadcasting

Cameroon Radio Television is going to use its experience to broadcast the African Cup of Nations in 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire. To this end, CRTV and the Ivorian Radio and Television (RTI) signed a framework partnership agreement on 23 June in Yaounde.

These public media were represented by their leaders Charles Ndongo (CRTV) and Fausseni Dembele (RTI). “This partnership will allow CRTV to bring to RTI Info, broadcaster of the 2023 CAN in Côte d’Ivoire, its expertise and experience accumulated during the 2016 Women’s CAN, the 2020 CHAN and the 2021 CAN. The logistics, human resources management and general organisation will be the priorities,” we learn.

CRTV has acquired the know-how in recent years as a broadcaster of these various competitions by broadband Internet and mobile technology. This experience extends to the management of TV rights at national level. For the Chan and the African Cup of Nations in 2022, CRTV acquired its rights for an amount of 1.96 million euros (about CFAF 1.2 billion). It has set in motion technical and legal means to defend the said rights in order to generate royalties in terms of advertising.