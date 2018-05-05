Ivorian ruling RDR opens extraordinary congress

The 4th Extraordinary Congress of Ivory Coast’s Rally of Republicans kicked off Saturday in Abidjan in the presence of Alassane Ouattara, the honorary president of the party, amidst efforts to unify the ruling RHDP Party, APA observes here.President Alassane Ouattara, visibly relaxed, arrived at about 11:00 GMT at the Treichville Sports Palace (south of Abidjan), the venue of the congress that brought together thousands of party members and supporters.

Allied parties were represented by their leaders or high-ranking officials. The Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (PDCI), the main ally of RDR was represented at the opening of this session of vice-presidents by several party top officials. Patrick Achi, Secretary General of the Ivorian Presidency, represented Henri Konan Bédié, President of the Pdci.

This extraordinary congress comes after the political agreement establishing the unified RHDP party initialed on April 10, 2018 by the various presidents of the member parties of the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP).

The rank-and-file of should, during this meeting, decide whether or not they approve of the project of a unified party. Likewise, each one of the political groups of the ruling coalition will do the same at a congress to be convened soon.

The partisans of the Union for the Cote d’Ivoire (UPCI), a party signatory of the political agreement said “no” to the project of unified a Unified RHDP Party at the end of the second extraordinary congress of the party held Saturday at the Palace of Culture in Treichville, South Abidjan.

RHDP was set up on May 18, 2005 in Paris, under the era of former President Laurent Gbagbo, in the context of the conquest of power. The “political successes” obtained in the 2010 and 2015presidential elections convinced party members to change this alliance into a unified political party.

The unified political party will be called ‘Rally of the Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP)” to mark all allies faithfulness to Felix Houphouet-Boigny, the first country’s president, and to the ideals of the houphouetist doctrine.