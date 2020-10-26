Ivorian victims group denounces incitement to ethnic clashes

Cote d’Ivoire’s victims group (CVCI), an organization of victims of crises in the country, on Monday denounced incitement to ethnic skirmishes in the neighborhoods of Yopougon in the west of the Ivorian economic capital Abidjan less than a week before the presidential election.“People want to reawaken the old conflicts between the supporters of Alassane Ouattara and Laurent Gbagbo by inciting ethnic confrontation. We can verify attempts to distribute machetes in sub-neighborhoods of Yopougon such as Yao-Séhi, Doukouré, Mami Faitai, Kuwait, Kpinbli … There is a danger in Yopougon,” the CVCI president Issiaka Diaby lamented.

He was speaking at a conference in the presence of several members of his association.

According to him, the perpetrators of the incitement to ethnic confrontation aim to instrumentalise communities against each other to sow the seeds of chaos.

“We call on the authorities to carry out large-scale actions to make these sub-neighborhoods of Yopougon safe. We call for a rapid response from the security authorities,” Diaby said.

He denounced reports by several international organizations on the socio-political situation in Cote d’Ivoire, saying the reports do not take into account the “Ivorian context.”

“The populations are traumatized, frightened because of the comments made by political actors. Victims are afraid,” Diaby noted, calling for restraint.

According to him, in two decades, socio-political violence has resulted in more than 8,000 deaths in Cote d’Ivoire as nearly 1,200 people were mutilated.