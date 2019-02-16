Ivorians account for 98 percent of refugees in Liberia – UNHCR

Latest report released by the Liberia Office of the UNHCR shows that Ivorians constitute 98 percent of the 9,206 refugees currently living in the country.Of the said number, 9,097 are from Ivory Coast.

Various nationalities constitute 71 and asylum seekers, 38.

The release of former Ivorian President appears to be the latest factor impeding voluntary repatriation of Ivorian refugees, according to the UNHCR.

“While several have expressed joy about the release of Gbago, others cite insecurity as the reason not to return home,” the refugee agency reports in its Fact Sheet seen by APA on Saturday.

Former President Gbagbo, along with ex-aide Charles Ble Goude was ordered released by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in early February as he awaits trial, after serving seven years in pre-trial detention.

But part of the conditions for his release includes returning to court for a possible prosecution appeal against the acquittal.

He was arrested by UN and French backed forces in the aftermath of the 2011 post-election violence, charged with murder and gang-rape in a crisis that left at least 3000 dead and half of the country’s population displaced.