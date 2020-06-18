Ivory Coast: 13 dead in collapse of several houses in Abidjan

Ivory Coast’s authorities has revealed that several houses collapsed Thursday with their occupants inside in Anyama in the north of Abidjan following heavy rain, claiming 13 lives.“Following the heavy rains on Thursday June 18, a landslide occurred in the RAN district of Anyama. Firefighters, police and gendarmerie deployed on the scene.

There are currently 13 deaths, security source said. According to the General Directorate of the Ivorian National Police (DGPN), “the search continues with difficulty because of the bad weather.”

In recent days, the district of Abidjan has been watered by heavy rainfall. On Tuesday, civilian firefighters recovered the bodies of two children from a septic tank after heavy rains in Divo in south-west Cote d’Ivoire.

In Abidjan, heavy rains last week killed one person, injured several others and caused extensive damage to property. In 2018, heavy rains have caused the death of 20 people including 18 in Abidjan.