Ivory Coast: ECOWAS insists on “dialogue” for a way out of crisis

The new ECOWAS head of mission in Abidjan, Ms. Shirley Botchwey, has on Sunday urged stakeholders in the presidential election of October 31 to “dialogue to find common ground to get out of the crisis” born of a non-consensus around the election.Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration was speaking after a meeting with the Presidents of the Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (PDCI) and the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), Henri Konan Bédié and Affi Nguessan, respectively.

“There is no crisis that cannot be resolved through dialogue,” Ms. Botchwey told the press, while insisting on “dialogue to find common ground to end the crisis.”

This ECOWAS delegation is staying in Abidjan as part of a new mission of preventive diplomacy aimed at contributing to the normal continuation of the electoral process and the holding of the election in a peaceful atmosphere.

The opposition is demanding a reform of the Independent Electoral Commission which it deems “unbalanced and subservient” to those close to power.

It also accuses the Constitutional Council of having validated the candidacy of incumbent leader Alassane Ouattara, calling it “illegal” because it “violates the Constitution” which prohibits a third term.

During its stay, the ECOWAS ministerial delegation will meet with the other presidential candidates and have working sessions with the Prime Minister and government officials.

The delegation is also expected to meet with the Informal Group of Ambassadors (Permanent Members of the Security Council and others).

The delegation is composed of Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, President of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, Head of Mission, and General Francis Behanzin, the organization’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

This mission also falls within the framework of the ECOWAS Protocol relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security.

The electoral campaign for the October 31presidential election kicked off on October 15 and should end on October 29. Mr. Ouattara said that the election won’t be postponed.