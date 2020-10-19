International › APA

Ivory Coast: ECOWAS insists on “dialogue” for a way out of crisis

Published on 19.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The new ECOWAS head of mission in Abidjan, Ms. Shirley Botchwey, has on Sunday urged stakeholders in the presidential election of October 31 to “dialogue to find common ground to get out of the crisis” born of a non-consensus around the election.Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration was  speaking after a meeting with the Presidents of the Democratic Party of  Cote d’Ivoire (PDCI) and the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), Henri Konan  Bédié and Affi Nguessan, respectively.

 

“There is no crisis  that cannot be resolved through dialogue,” Ms. Botchwey told the press,  while insisting on “dialogue to find common ground to end the crisis.”

 

This  ECOWAS delegation is staying in Abidjan as part of a new mission of  preventive diplomacy aimed at contributing to the normal continuation of  the electoral process and the holding of the election in a peaceful  atmosphere.

 

The opposition is demanding a reform of the  Independent Electoral Commission which it deems “unbalanced and  subservient” to those close to power.

 

It also accuses the  Constitutional Council of having validated the candidacy of incumbent  leader Alassane Ouattara, calling it “illegal” because it “violates the  Constitution” which prohibits a third term. 

 

During its  stay, the ECOWAS ministerial delegation will meet with the other  presidential candidates and have working sessions with the Prime  Minister and government officials.

 

The delegation is also  expected to meet with the Informal Group of Ambassadors (Permanent  Members of the Security Council and others).

 

The  delegation is composed of Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, President of the  ECOWAS Council of Ministers, Head of Mission, and General Francis  Behanzin, the organization’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace  and Security.   

 

This mission also falls within the  framework of the ECOWAS Protocol relating to the Mechanism for Conflict  Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security.

 

The  electoral campaign for the October 31presidential election kicked off  on October 15 and should end on October 29. Mr. Ouattara said that the  election won’t be postponed.

 

