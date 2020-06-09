Ivory Coast gets CFA50bn AfDB loan to help fight COVID-19

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a loan of €75 million, representing CFA49.12 billion of budget support to Cote d’Ivoire, for its fight against the Covid-19 (PARC).“This financial assistance from the Bank, granted under the Covid-19 Pandemic Rapid Response Facility, is expected to curb the spread of the virus, while strengthening the resilience of vulnerable populations. It also seeks to maintain the productive tool to revive the Ivorian economy after the crisis and preserve jobs,” a press release from this pan-African financial institution sent to APA on Tuesday explains.

“I congratulate the Ivorian authorities for having adopted very quickly, a participatory approach, measures to stem the spread of the Covid-19 and to mitigate the impacts on both economic actors and vulnerable populations,” said Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, the bank’s Managing Director for West Africa.

According to the AfDB, the primary objective of this program is to increase the number of Covid-19 diagnostic tests in Côte d’Ivoire by the end of December 2020, and to strengthen the capacities for caring for patients in the third quarter of 2020.

In addition, the press release stresses, the second objective of this program aims to support measures and actions limiting the impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable populations in the country, in particular the extension of the cash transfer program for the benefit of poor households and the payment of water and electricity bills for a million households.

“The contribution of the AfDB will also accompany the measures and actions of the Ivorian government to strengthen the resilience of the economy and create the conditions for a rapid recovery after the health crisis, by maintaining the productive tool of at least 90 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country and a tax relief for 3,500 companies,” the press release concludes.