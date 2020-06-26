Ivory Coast: Heavy rains expected to disrupt water, electricity supply

Heavy rains and current weather conditions could lead to disruptions of electricity supply in several districts of Abidjan, the Ivorian Electricity Company (CIE) said Friday in a statement.“The current bad weather and weather conditions could lead to disruptions in the supply of electricity in several areas of the city of Abidjan,” the Company warned, ensuring that its services remain mobilised 24/24.

“The CIE is apologizing for the inconveniences beyond its control and asking you to respect the safety instructions to avoid electrical risks in this rainy season,” the statement added.

The CIE also pointed out that following the heavy rains recorded in the last 24 hours in the Ivorian economic capital, these breakdown operations have slowed down considerably.

In another press release, Cote d’Ivoire’s water company (SODECI) also announced disruptions in the supply of drinking water in several districts of Abidjan because of the heavy rains including the districts of II-Plateaux Vallons, Sococé, Commandant Sanon, Adjamé Paillet, Abobo Zoo, Dokui and Agban.

“Our technical teams are mobilised to restore water supply as soon as possible,” SODECI said. For the past few days, heavy rains have killed about 20 people, including 17 in Anyama and at least 5 in Abidjan.

