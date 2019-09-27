Ivory Coast mobilizes 1023 billion CFA francs in government revenue

The Ivorian Treasury has so far mobilized 1023 billion CFA francs, or 77.5 percent of the annual target of 1320.6 billion CFA francs, APA learned on Thursday from official sources in Abidjan.The information was provided by Antoine Yobouët, Technical Advisor to the Director General of the Treasury and Public Accounting Jacques Konan Assahoré at a ceremony to mark the first quotation of the two-tranche bond issue called TPCI 5.75 percent 2019-2026 and TPCI 2.23 percent 2019-2026.

This quotation organised in collaboration with the Regional Securities Exchange (BRVM) and the Management and Intermediation Companies (SGI), confirmed the listing of the securities resulting from this loan under the symbols TPCI.O31 and TPCI.O32.

The Ivorian Treasury is committed to modernising the management of the State’s debt through active management through repurchases, early repayments and reprofiling of public securities.

In 2019, two operations are planned. The first phase was successfully completed on May 3, 2019 for an amount of 157 billion CFA francs. The second phase is scheduled for October 3 next year for an indicative amount of around 150 billion CFA francs and concerns securities issued by auction, maturing in 2020 with a redemption system.