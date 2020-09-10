Ivory Coast: Opposition decries ill-preparedness of Ivorian election process

The ‘Parti Democratique de Cote d’Ivoire’ (PDCI, opposition), which denounces the presidential election process of October 31, 2020, does not want “to go to ill-prepared elections,” the party chief executive secretary, Kakou Guikahue told the press on Wednesday.According to Guikahue, everyone says that we need “all-inclusive elections”, which means “this election is badly prepared (and) we do not want to go to poorly prepared elections”. The PDCI rejects the composition of the current Independent Electoral Commission (CEI).

The candidacy of Mr. Alassane Ouattara, elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2015, is contested by the opposition, which believes that the Constitution does not allow him to serve a third term. For its part, the ruling Rhdp maintains that this is his first term of the 3rd Republic which resets the counter to zero.

Guikahue said PDCI president Henri Konan Bedie sent a letter of information to French President Emmanuel Macron on the presidential election process, which was criticized by opposition parties.

“(…) we cannot go to the elections as long as the situation is not clear,” he suggested, announcing the investiture of Mr. Bedie, PDCI candidate, for September 12, 2020 in Yamoussoukro on the land of the late Felix Houphouet-Boigny.

The PDCI intends to make this investiture a festive moment. The investiture ceremony will bring together the statutory members of the convention, including members of the Committee of Elders, the political bureau, the grand council, specialized structures and opposition parties.

To do this, he invited activists and sympathizers to turn out in numbers to this investiture, where Mr. Henri Konan Bedie, comes to the land of the late Felix Houphouet-Boigny to receive his anointing before the battle for the election campaign.

Mr. Guikahue has been appointed as the campaign manager of former Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie, the leader of the PDCI. He is the coordinator of the inauguration of ex-president Henri Konan Bedie, who will defend the colors of the former-single party.