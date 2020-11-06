Ivory Coast: Prosecutor denies arrest of opposition politician

The president of the Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (PDCI) who was appointed president of the National Transitional Council (CNT), a transitional body created by the Ivorian opposition, “is neither under arrest, nor under house arrest.”The information was given on Friday in Abidjan by Richard Christophe Adou, the public prosecutor who was hosting a press conference on the socio-political situation in Cote d’Ivoire.

“President Bedie is neither under arrest nor under house arrest,” Mr. Adou said.

He went on to say that Mr. Bedie who was appointed as the chairman of the opposition CNT, an illegal institution, according to the authorities, is neither arrested nor wanted, like several opposition leaders.

“(…) It is clear that the public prosecutor has the opportunity to prosecute. Before arresting someone, we must ensure that this person can withstand detention, considering his age and his physical condition. This is why, having the opportunity to prosecute, the prosecutor did not find it necessary to arrest Mr. Bedie,” the public prosecutor explained.