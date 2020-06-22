Ivory Coast: Several people arrested over terrorism

Several people including the head of the commando, involved in the terrorist attack perpetrated ten days ago against an Ivorian army post in Kafolo in the far north of the country, have been arrested, APA learnt on Monday from official sources.“(…) many of the people who committed this terrorist act are in custody. Just yesterday, I was informed of the very important arrests of the people who were directly in action and that some photos were found in their mobile phones showing that they had filmed.

The leader of the commando that led the action was taken yesterday,” Ivorian Prime Minister doubling as Minister of State for Defence Hamed Bakayoko said.

He was speaking at a so-called ceremony of recollection at the Akouedo military camp (east of Abidjan) in memory of the Ivorian soldiers killed in the Kafolo attack. “When someone touches Cote d’Ivoire, when someone kills an Ivorian, we react. All those who did this are being arrested. The government will do everything possible to ensure that all those who committed this despicable act and all their accomplices lurking in the shadows are arrested,” Bakayoko promised, denouncing national and international complicity.

“There are people who have allowed themselves and allow themselves to give intel to terrorists about the positions and movements of our forces. All national and international complicities must be established,” the acting prime minister said, announcing a tribute ceremony for the soldiers killed in the presence of President Alassane Ouattara.

Mr. Bakayoko concluded his address by calling for the solidarity of Ivorians in the face of terrorist acts.

An Ivorian army position was attacked early on June 11 in Kafolo in the extreme north-east of Cote d’Ivoire, killing about ten men of Cote d’Ivoire’s Armed Forces.