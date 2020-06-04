Ivory Coast to add 5m new voters to electoral list

About five million new voters are expected to turn out for the revision of the Ivorian voters’ list which will take place from June 10 to 24 in 10,848 registration centres in Ivory Coast, the president of the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), Coulibaly-Kuibiert Ibrahime, announced Thursday in Abidjan.“At the last census, we had 6,600,000 people on the electoral list for an electoral population of 10,500,000 people of voting age. Therefore, we are expecting for this operation more or less 5 million new voters to be counted,” Mr. Coulibaly told a press conference at the headquarters of his institution in II-Plateaux in the east of Abidjan.

Some 10,848 registration centres will be opened for this operation throughout the country and 84 abroad, the president of CEI added.

“In addition to the physical registration, we plan to introduce online registration, which is an innovation and will only concern people who are already registered on the electoral roll and who wish to update their data,” Mr. Coulibaly said.

Earlier, the head of the Ivorian electoral body explained the three main objectives of the operation to revise the voters’ list, which are the updating of all information on this document, the registration of new persons and the removal from the list of persons who no longer deserve to be on it.

“Covid-19 has had an impact on our electoral calendar. But we overcame that,” Coulibaly said, assuring that the other dates of the electoral process will be respected. The presidential election in Cote d’Ivoire is constitutionally scheduled for October 31.

LB/ls/lb/APA