Ivory Coast-UNDP cooperation workshop hosted in Abidjan

A strategic planning workshop for the cooperation program between Cote d’Ivoire and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) over the period 2021-2025 (PCD 2021-2025) kicked off Monday in Abidjan under the chairmanship of Niale Kaba, the Ivorian Minister of Planning and Development, APA can report in the Ivorian economic capital.The objective of the workshop is highlighted in the strategic priorities and lines of intervention of the 2021-2025 country program of the UNDP, with the various parties including the State of Cote d’Ivoire. Unveiling on this occasion, the axes of intervention of this new cooperation framework between Cote d’Ivoire and the UNDP, Ms. Niale Kaba indicated that the major themes of CPD 2021-2025 relate, among others, to the transformation structure of the Ivorian economy, the development of human capital and the strengthening of governance.

Earlier, she recalled the results of the previous cooperation agreement between Cote d’Ivoire and the UNDP (2017-2020). “Good collaboration between my ministry and the UNDP made it possible to ensure the previous cycles of our cooperation program,” said Ms. Niale Kaba, stressing that 45 projects were developed over this period, particularly in governance and inclusive sustainable development.

Before her, Carole Flore-Smereczniak, the UNDP Resident Representative in Cote d’Ivoire announced that it deals with planning the new framework of cooperation between her institution and Cote d’Ivoire through a “programming document of cooperation.”

“This new cooperation program is intended to be more agile and more flexible,” Ms. Carole Flore added, calling on the parties to put an emphasis on gender and digital solutions. This strategic planning workshop for the next cooperation agreement between Cote d’Ivoire and the UNDP must include the strategic priorities and axes of the new PCD.

Ultimately, the lines of intervention and the strategy will also go to the UNDP to support the Ivorian in the achievement of its development objectives between 2021-2025.

AP/ls/fss/APA

