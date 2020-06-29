Ivory Coast: Women leaders trained to participate in presidential election debate

Women leaders of the Ivorian civil society began in Abidjan on Monday a three-day training session meant to enable them to participate in the country’s political debate, including the October presidential election, APA can report.This training workshop for 15 women leaders, which is organized by the Ivorian Civil Society Convention (CSCI), with the support of the Panos West Africa Institute, aims to enhance the participants’ skills to communicate more in the mass media on the issues pertaining to women’s share in the political agenda of the presidential candidates and the issue of child rape.

“This training is organized to boost women’s capacities so that they are sufficiently equipped to take part not only in important debates on the life of the nation, but also in women-related issues,” Mahamadou Kouma, CSCI Coordinator explained.

He urged women to take their place in the life of the nation, saying that “if humanity is so bad, it is because it strives to trivialize women.”

In his opinion, women “must speak out” to express their views on the life of the nation.

As for the issue of rape of minors, which constitutes the second component of the workshop, Mr. Kouma deplored a spike in such cases in Cote d’Ivoire, especially during the Covid-19 health crisis.

“One of the forms of violence against women is the question of rape. The numbers are alarming. There is an upsurge in the cases in Cote d’Ivoire, especially in this Covid-19 period. It has come back to us that many women and young girls have been raped during the confinement”, Mr. Kouma lamented.

The three-day workshop will feature a series of presentations by experts.

Several themes will be addressed, including those dealing with “Women in the political agendas of the candidates for the presidential election due in October” and “The Covid-19 crisis and its implications on women’s rights.”