Ivory Coast’s Bédié promises sweeping political reforms

The leader of the Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (PDCI), Henri Konan Bédié on Wednesday pledged to put in place “a government of public salvation and openness, including all shades of political opinion” in the country if elected president on October 2020 vote.Bédié was speaking after a PDCI convention that named him candidate for the upcoming election.

The former Ivorian Head of State will carry the PDCI banner for the October 2020 election. He wants to achieve national reconciliation, which according to him is “not effective to date,” rebuild a republican army, and allow “a free exercise and protection of the threatened political parties’ activities in order to restoring democracy and the rule of law in Cote d’Ivoire.”

“To achieve these three objectives, I pledge to put in place a government of public salvation and openness, including all shades of political opinion,” he said.

According to him, his victory at PDCI convention must inevitably prepare the accession to the supreme magistracy of the former single party in the presidential election of October 2020. He rejoiced in these moments of happiness shared with his supporters.

“I would like to extend my warm and sincere congratulations to you for your fidelity and loyalty to the noble ideals of our great party. You have stood firm, thanks to your tenacity, we will write new glorious pages of our political action for future generations,” he continued.

He then congratulated the executive secretary, Maurice Kakou Guikahué, coordinator of the Convention and his team who have worked for the success of this convention and appointed him as his campaign manager.

Mr. Bédié instructed him to propose him, as soon as possible, the team for the said campaign. To achieve his objective, the former Ivorian President initiated an opposition platform called CDRP (Coalition for Democracy, Reconciliation and Peace), which will take an active part in the race for power.