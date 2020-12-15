Ivory Coast’s Ouattara recognized by Washington

The United States recognizes the re-election of Alassane Ouattara as President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire and ensures continued close bilateral cooperation with the West African country, according to a statement released Monday on the occasion of his swearing-in.“The United States of America recognizes the re-election of Alassane Ouattara as President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire and is pleased to continue close bilateral cooperation across the full range of our shared values and interests,” the statement said.

The US government “welcomes and encourages all efforts to promote reconciliation, inclusion, broad political participation and universal respect for democratic standards, regardless of political party affiliation,” the text added.

It also wants the democratic process to take place within the framework of “respect for the institutions of the Republic and human rights,” in a context where the country is experiencing a socio-political divide following the October 31, 2020presidential election.

“As Cote d’Ivoire moves forward, the United States remains committed to our longstanding partnership in support of a prosperous, stable and democratic future and the deepening of Ivorian-American ties,” the statement went on.

Elected in 2010 and then in 2015, Alassane Ouattara was elected on October 31, 2020 with 94.27 percent of the votes cast and a voter turnout of 53.90 percent. According to the Constitutional Council, he is carrying out his first term in the 3rd Republic.

The vote was boycotted by candidates Affi Nguessan, president of the Front Populaire Ivoirien (FPI) and Henri Konan Bedie, leader of the Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (Pdci).