Ivory Coast’s President appoints new Premier

Published on 30.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The President of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, in a decree signed Thursday in Abidjan appointed Hamed Bakayoko as Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, APA can report.“The President of the Republic on Thursday July 30, 2020 appointed by decree Mr. Hamed Bakayoko as Prime Minister, Head of Government, Minister of Defence,” the Secretary General of the Presidency, Patrick Achi said in a statement.

 

Bakayoko’s appointment comes three weeks after the death of former Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly. Bakayoko, then Defence Minister, took over as acting prime minister during Coulibaly’s medical stay in France and after his passing on July 8.

 

Born on March 8, 1965 in Abidjan, Bakayoko is like his predecessor considered as one of the faithful devotees of President Ouattara with whom he led the political struggle for decades.

 

