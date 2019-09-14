Jammeh, associates indicted in Gambia white paper

Published on 14.09.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

The government of the Gambia has taken steps to implement recommendations of a Commission of Inquiry into the financial dealings of former president Yahya Jammeh and his close associates by releasing its report to the public and a corresponding cabinet white paper.The Commission of Inquiry into the financial transactions of former President Jammeh has indicted at least 38 ex top government officials and private businessmen and several finance institutions for their alleged roles in looting the Gambian treasury.

The 1,600-page report has indicted Jammeh for theft of a billion dalasi and over $304 million, over 29 million Euros, and over 2 million Pounds Sterling.

The commission report was released Friday with a government plan of action by the Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou.

At the top of the list of those indicted are Jammeh and his wife Zineb Souma Jammeh.

Also indicted by the report are former State Guard commander General Sulayman Badjie, ex vice president Isatou Njie Saidy, businessmen Amadou Samba, Tarek Musa, Mohamed Bazzi, Fadi George Mazegi, Nicolae Buzainu and Dragos Buzainou,

Others are Illeja Reymond, Martin Keller, Ali Yousseh Sharara, Ansumana Jammeh, Woreh Njie Ceesay, Alhagie Ousman Ceesay, and Fatou Njie,

These people were held responsible for either civil or criminal wrongs or sometimes both. T

here were several others outside of the 38 who were also indicted in the report.

Former vice president Isatou Njie Saidy received a ban of five years.

The Gambia government has also warned at least 11 people among them serving ministers over their roles in financial wrongdoings.

They are Noah Touray, minister of Ecomic Affairs Mambury Njie, Ousman Jobarteh, Ousman Jammeh, Isatou Auber, Ismaila Sanyang, Yam B Keita, Lamin Nyabally, Dr Kalilou Bayo, Abdoulie M Sallah, Sulayman Samba and Momodou L Bah.

Meanwhile the United States has pledged to help the Gambia government recover state resources thought to have been stolen by Jammeh, its embassy in Banjul said on Friday.

Jammeh has several properties in the US including a mansion in Maryland.

The U.S said it applauds the release of the full report of the commission of inquiry as well as the cabinet white paper.

The government’s white paper has been received with mixed feelings by Gambians.

While some are happy with it, others quickly dismissed it as biased and selective.