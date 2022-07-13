Japan Grants 750 million F to Enhance Food Security in Cameroon 

The allocation aims at supporting nearly 750,000 vulnerable people in the Far North, North, North West, and South West regions. These are mainly children aged 6 to 59 months, school children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and people living with HIV-AIDS.

“This new food aid is beneficial as it constitutes a breath of fresh air for the disadvantaged populations and the internally displaced in this current context of soaring prices of basic foodstuffs caused, among other things, by the crisis. Russian-Ukrainian,” said Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinmoun Oumarou.

The project will benefit more than 260,000 food-insecure and vulnerable people and 159,000 farmers, herders, and fishers from crisis-affected communities based in the Far North, North, and North-West regions, South-West, Adamaoua, and East. In addition, the project will help increase productivity and access to markets in the agriculture, livestock, and fisheries sectors.

It should be recalled that in April, the FAO ranked Cameroon among the 7 most affected countries in the Sahel and Lake Chad.

In June, particularly on the 27th, the government launched an emergency support project for food security. The objective is to improve the food security of the most vulnerable households in Logone-Birni. This initiative aims to tackle food insecurity in the north. The project plans to revive the agricultural and pastoral activities of vulnerable populations in this commune with the technical support of Minader and Mineola.

The FAO indicates that seven countries in particular, namely: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Nigeria are the most seriously affected by this crisis. For the first time, acute food insecurity in this region is spreading beyond the Liptako-Gourma region and Lake Chad to reach countries like Benin and Sierra Leone.