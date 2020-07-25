Japan provides $14m to Ethiopia’s Covid response

Published on 25.07.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

The Japanese government on Friday provided $14 million grant to Ethiopia for the procurement of medical equipment to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the horn of Africa country.The grant was announced as the country reported a record 760 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID19) out of 7624 laboratory tests.

The country reported 200 fatalities from the pandemic as infections climbed to 12, 693.

Ethiopia has so far conducted 364, 322 laboratory tests and discharged 5, 785.

The grant agreement was signed by Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance and Matsunaga Daisuke, Ambassador of Japan to Ethiopia.

Ambassador Matsunaga said “this grant aid will contribute to enhancing measures that have been taken for the fight against infectious diseases in Ethiopia, including COVID-19.”

The ambassador hoped that “this grant aid will further deepen friendship between the people of Japan and Ethiopia”.