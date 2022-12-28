Japan provides relief to DRC disaster victims

The Japanese government is providing emergency assistance to displaced families in the Democratic Republic of Congo in response to the damages caused by the latest flood, an official statement obtained Wednesday said.The humanitarian kits which include tents, blankets and sleeping pads have been distributed through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) upon the request of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the statement said.

The latest flood caused by heavy rains in Kinshasa the capital city of DR Congo from December 12-13 resulted in a large number of affected people including loss of lives, and significant physical damage.

Floods, landslides and sinkholes following heavy rains caused severe damage in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on 13 December 2022.

Official estimates by authorities in Kinshasa indicate that as of December 16, 2022, 169 people had died, 30 were injured, 280 houses washed away and around 39,000 displaced by the floods.

Reports indicate that major roads in the city centre were submerged as heavy rains continued for hours on end.