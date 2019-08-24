Japan to fund signalised junctions around Kampala

International › APA

Published on 24.08.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

Uganda’s Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has signed a grant agreement with the Japanese Ambassador Kazuaki Kameda and Japan International Co-operation (JICA) Chief representative Fukase Yutata for the improvement of traffic control in Kampala.The  grant aid of about $24 million  will go towards constructing and  equipping a traffic control centre building at City Hall in Kampala in addition to improving 30 critical junctions with signalised  intersections.

The  traffic control centre which will be the first in East Africa and Kampala is expected to lead to a very reliable traffic control for vehicles and pedestrians.

 

According  to Uganda’s Finance minister, Matia Kasaija, traffic congestion has been and still remains a challenge for sustainable urban development and therefore needs to be urgently tackled by the government.

Kasaija said the government will ensure that the grant is properly and exclusively utilised for the project.

He said traffic congestion was costing the country up to $700 million.

The  Japanese Ambassador called for close coordination of all actors including Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and JICA for a successful  implementation of the project.

Construction is  scheduled to begin in November.

