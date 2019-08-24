Japan to fund signalised junctions around Kampala

Uganda’s Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has signed a grant agreement with the Japanese Ambassador Kazuaki Kameda and Japan International Co-operation (JICA) Chief representative Fukase Yutata for the improvement of traffic control in Kampala.The grant aid of about $24 million will go towards constructing and equipping a traffic control centre building at City Hall in Kampala in addition to improving 30 critical junctions with signalised intersections.

The traffic control centre which will be the first in East Africa and Kampala is expected to lead to a very reliable traffic control for vehicles and pedestrians.

According to Uganda’s Finance minister, Matia Kasaija, traffic congestion has been and still remains a challenge for sustainable urban development and therefore needs to be urgently tackled by the government.

Kasaija said the government will ensure that the grant is properly and exclusively utilised for the project.

He said traffic congestion was costing the country up to $700 million.

The Japanese Ambassador called for close coordination of all actors including Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and JICA for a successful implementation of the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in November.