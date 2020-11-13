Jerry Rawlings hailed, an icon in African politics

On the black continent, the memory of Ghana’s former president is unanimously hailed by the political class and the people.In contemporary African history, Jerry Rawlings, like Nelson Mandela and Thomas Sankara, has left an indelible imprint on hearts. His political action for a democratic and nepotism-free Ghana places him at the forefront of the most respected figures.

According to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the “exceptional qualities” of this extraordinary leader will be missed on the continent. Because in the African forest, notes the Embassy of the United States of America in Ghana, “a great tree has fallen”.

The Guinean opponent, Cellou Dalein Diallo, who had a tête-à-tête meeting, last September with the former president, said that “he remained deeply attached to the anchoring of democracy and the State of law in Africa.”

Without a shadow of a doubt, Jerry Rawlings was “a champion of good governance” for Mahamadou Issoufou, the President of Niger. A virtue, which allowed this “patriot” to put his country “on the path to growth,” the Burkinabe head of state says. With his disappearance, regrets Roch Marc Christian Kabor”, Africa has lost a Pan-Africanist and Ghana, a man of conviction.

This is the reason why Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank (Bad), testifies that the deceased “worked tirelessly and with passion for Africa.”

Jerry Rawlings was born on June 22 in Accra, the capital of Ghana, to a mixed marriage between a Scottish and an indigenous woman. After having carried out two putsches and ruled the country for several years, the flight captain retired from politics at the beginning of the millennium. But before bowing out, he drafted a Constitution, which limits the presidential function to two successive terms.