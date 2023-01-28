International › APA

Happening now

Joburg elects Thapelo Amad as new mayor

Published on 28.01.2023 at 12h21 by APA News

South Africa’s economic hub of Johannesburg has elected a new mayor in Thapelo Amad who beat former two-time city leader Mpho Phalatse to the polls, APA learnt on Saturday.During the election, Amad polled 138 votes to beat former mayor and Democratic Alliance councillor, Mpho Phalatse, who got 81 votes, and Action South Africa’s Funzi Ngobeni who received 44 votes.

 

Speaking after the exercise, the new mayor said he would prioritise service delivery, fix potholes, stabilise the city’s finances as well as root out corruption in the city government.

 

Al-Jama-Ah, the party that Amad belongs to, has only three seats in the Johannesburg City Council.

 

“This is a bigger task given to me and I believe that with unity, we can defeat anything,” the mayor said.

 

He added: “We’ve identified five key areas and this government will work hard to ensure services are delivered to all.”

 

“Our priorities are to ensure our residents have access to clean water, have proper roads and feel safe,” Amad said.

 

He is backed by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and the second opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who broke into songs after the results were announced. 

 

