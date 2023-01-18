Jo’burg: Four dead in shootout with would-be hijackers

South African police have ambushed six would-be hijackers who were gearing up to rob a truck couriering electronic devices, killing four of them and injuring two others in the Midrand district of Johannesburg on Wednesday, Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale told reporters.Mogale said the six suspects, who were following the truck in four vehicles, soon noticed they were also being followed by police who got a tip-off from Crime Intelligence Unit of their intentions.

The minute they realised this, the suspected robbers started shooting at the cops while being chased, and the police returned fire in the direction of the shooters, according to the spokesperson.

When the gun-battle ended minutes later, there were four dead would-be hijackers and two injured comrades – who were treated on the scene before being taken to a hospital, Mogale said.

Recalling the violent incident during the media briefing, she said “the information was operationalised wherein the identified suspects’ vehicles were noticed on Olifantsfontein Road in Glen Austin.”

She added: “Upon realising that the team is about to pounce on them, the suspects fired shots at police during a high-speed chase and a shootout ensued.”

“Four suspects were fatally wounded and two others suffered minor injuries which were attended to on scene,” she said.

“Two unlicensed firearms were recovered on the scene, while the four vehicles used by the suspects have questionable origins which are under investigation,” Mogale said.

Mogale said the two injured suspects are in police custody and would appear in court soon.