John Fru Ndi accuses gov’t of masterminding Menka-Pinyin killings

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi has accused the Government of hiding the truth behind last weekend’s killings in Menka-Pinyin in the North West Region of Cameroon.

At least 27 dead bodies were found around a motel in the locality with military spokesperson Didier Badjeck claiming they were terrorists who were involved in a shoot out with the military before they were killed.

However, the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi disputed the Government’s version claiming the full truth can not be established since the military shot and killed all the youths.

“There is suspicion, heavy suspicion unto what happened. It is ridiculous that members of the armed forces killed everybody who were within that premises,” John Fru Ndi told Douala-based Spectrum Television.

“One of the boys who was wounded on the mouth and the nose was bleeding profusely …they took him to the hospital in Akum and he was on drip, members of the armed forces came, removed this drip, took this gentleman with his two brothers brought him there, went back to Pinyin, killed them and abandoned the corpses there,” the Chairma, of the SDF said.

Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary said in a press conference on Monday described the youths as terrorists who were instilling fear in the village, had killed security officers as well as taken civilians hostage.

However the SDF chieftain accussed authorities of having a hidden hand behind the killings and called for a thorough investigation into the killings.

“Authentic information reaching me indicated that the top CPDM people in Santa started having meetings with authorities with members of Government involved that they were planning to destroy any group that was going to disturb them on May 20,” he revealed.

“The D.O(Divisional Officer of Santa) has not been to the scene of the incident, the S.D.O(Senior Divisional Officer) has not been there to see for himself what happened.

To the SDF strongman, these are signs that the killings were well-planned and orchestrated by the Government of Cameroon.