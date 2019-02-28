Joint Ethio-Sudan higher economic committee meeting kicks off

The Joint Ethio-Sudan Higher Economic Committee meeting on Thursday kicked off at the friendship hall in Khartoum, Sudan.The visiting deputy prime minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekkonnen, said the government of Ethiopia is committed to make every effort to strengthen relations between the two countries.

He further said Ethiopia has played a positive role in maintaining security and stability in the border, emphasizing his confidence in the Sudanese government’s ability to overcome the current economic crisis.

Demeke also commended the Sudanese government’s contribution for the peace in Southern Sudan and for the security and stability in border areas.

Dr. Osman Mohamed Yusuf, Vice-President of Sudan, for his part stressed the need to elevate the ties between the two nations, and further noted that “it is time to accelerate agriculture.”

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke travelled to Khartoum to attend the event yesterday. Upon arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Sudanese Vice President Osman Mohammed Yousuf.

The Joint Ethio-Sudan Higher Committee, which was launched in 2014, aims to realize economic integration between the two countries.