Jordan opens Consulate General in Laayoune

Jordan on Thursday opened its Consulate General in Laayoune, capital of the Moroccan Sahara.The opening ceremony of this consulate was presided over by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Al-Safadi.

Jordan thus becomes the 11th country to have inaugurated a consulate in Laayoune, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Cote d’Ivoire, the Comoros Islands, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe, the Central African Republic, Burundi, Eswatini and Zambia.

As a reminder, Amman had already announced last November 19 the opening of a diplomatic representation in the Moroccan Sahara. This is the fourth Arab country to open a diplomatic representation in the southern provinces after the United Arab Emirates, Djibouti and Bahrain.