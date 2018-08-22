Joshua Osih to present manifesto today

The flag bearer of the Social Democratic Front today presents his party’s manifesto and political programme weeks to the official launch of electoral campaigns.

After touring several localities to galvanise support and see for himself the realities on the ground, Joshua Osih has decided to present his programme based on the realities witnessed.

Today’s programme follows last week’s press conference where Joshua Osih presented his campaign team as well as revealed he had already mobilised 30.000 volunteers and hope to see that number rise to 50.000 by the time the campaigns open on September 22.

Joshua Osih even talked of a possible coalition which has been on the media for long but said any such move will have to be endorsed by his party.