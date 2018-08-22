2018 Presidential election:Joshua Osih vows to shut down ENAM

The flag bearer of the Social Democratic Front Joshua Osih has promised to shut down the National School of Administration and Magistracy if elected as President of Cameroon on October 7.

Osih, made the promise as he unveiled his political programme on Wednesday in Douala ahead of the campaigns for the Presidential election.

During a press conference to unveil the party’s manifesto in Douala yesterday, Joshua Osih, said ENAM is one of the schools in the country that has outlived its relevance and need to been shut down.

Key amongst some points on his manifesto were creation of a state-federation, increase the minimum salary of civil servant to 160.000 CFA, put in place a two round presidential election, create Cameroon currency etc.

He also promised to make Cameroon the digital headquarters of sub saharan Africa in the next five years.