Journalist becomes Zimbabwe’s first COVID-19 casualty

Prominent media personality Zororo Makamba on Monday became Zimbabwe’s first coronavirus casualty after he succumbed to the disease at a Harare hospital.Health Minister Obadiah Moyo confirmed the death of Makamba who was one of the two Zimbabweans diagnosed at the weekend to be infected with coronavirus, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

The son of prominent former lawmaker and prominent businessman James Makamba, Zororo is said to have returned to Zimbabwe early this month from the United States.

He was hospitalised at an infectious diseases hospital in Harare on Saturday and died on Monday, according to Moyo.

The death has triggered fears about Zimbabwe’s preparedness to respond to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, given that the country’s health delivery system is very weak and lacks equipment and medicines.